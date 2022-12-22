WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cold weather in South Florida may be out of the ordinary, but it's a great opportunity to spot manatees atManatee Lagoon. More than 30 manatees were seen at the lagoon in West Palm Beach Monday morning, thanks to the warm water coming from the nearby Florida Power & Light power plant.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO