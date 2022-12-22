ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

First Alert for a few snow showers/flurries to the north Monday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had an amazing weekend and a Merry Christmas! We were able to finally climb above freezing yesterday afternoon for a few hours, but it’s back to very cold temperatures this morning with most of us in the teens. A hard freeze warning continues through the morning hours, but this should be the last hard freeze warning we will see for the week. Temperatures are mostly in the teens with some lower 20s south of I-20. The good news is that winds are light so the wind chill is not a big factor this morning. You’ll still need to wear layers and cover up from head to toe to stay warm today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with clouds moving in from the north. A weak disturbance will sweep into parts of the Southeast today producing some snow showers for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into parts of north Mississippi, north Alabama, and north Georgia. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think it’ll end up in the mid 30s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Winds are forecast to come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon. I’ve added a 30% chance for a few snow showers/flurries and maybe sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Areas that have the best chance to see light snow showers will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We shouldn’t see any significant issues with anything that falls. Surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing and the amount of moisture with this system remains limited. It’ll be something pretty to see, and it wouldn’t surprise me if some of the snow that falls sticks on grassy surfaces especially for parts of Marion, Winston, and maybe Etowah and Cherokee counties later today. If you see any flurries or snow showers, feel free to submit photos or videos through our First Alert Weather App. Areas south of I-20 will likely remain dry with only a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, and Talladega counties will likely see highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. We will hold on to a chance for a few flurries tonight, but we should end up dry after midnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many us spend the holidays with family and friends, some of our neighbors aren’t as fortunate. For those who may feel lonely during this holiday, nonprofits across central Alabama are opening their doors and their arms. Dozens of people who might normally feel lonely...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays

According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
ALABAMA STATE

