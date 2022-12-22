BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had an amazing weekend and a Merry Christmas! We were able to finally climb above freezing yesterday afternoon for a few hours, but it’s back to very cold temperatures this morning with most of us in the teens. A hard freeze warning continues through the morning hours, but this should be the last hard freeze warning we will see for the week. Temperatures are mostly in the teens with some lower 20s south of I-20. The good news is that winds are light so the wind chill is not a big factor this morning. You’ll still need to wear layers and cover up from head to toe to stay warm today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with clouds moving in from the north. A weak disturbance will sweep into parts of the Southeast today producing some snow showers for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into parts of north Mississippi, north Alabama, and north Georgia. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think it’ll end up in the mid 30s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Winds are forecast to come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon. I’ve added a 30% chance for a few snow showers/flurries and maybe sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Areas that have the best chance to see light snow showers will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We shouldn’t see any significant issues with anything that falls. Surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing and the amount of moisture with this system remains limited. It’ll be something pretty to see, and it wouldn’t surprise me if some of the snow that falls sticks on grassy surfaces especially for parts of Marion, Winston, and maybe Etowah and Cherokee counties later today. If you see any flurries or snow showers, feel free to submit photos or videos through our First Alert Weather App. Areas south of I-20 will likely remain dry with only a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, and Talladega counties will likely see highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. We will hold on to a chance for a few flurries tonight, but we should end up dry after midnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

