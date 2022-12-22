Read full article on original website
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
wvtm13.com
Winter storm across nation affecting flights at Birmingham's airport Christmas Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several flights arriving to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have been affected by the winter storm gripping much of the United States on Christmas Day. According to the airport's website, arriving flights on Southwest Airlines from Chicago, Dallas and Houston have been canceled or revised. Many other...
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported. […]
wbrc.com
First Alert for a few snow showers/flurries to the north Monday afternoon and evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had an amazing weekend and a Merry Christmas! We were able to finally climb above freezing yesterday afternoon for a few hours, but it’s back to very cold temperatures this morning with most of us in the teens. A hard freeze warning continues through the morning hours, but this should be the last hard freeze warning we will see for the week. Temperatures are mostly in the teens with some lower 20s south of I-20. The good news is that winds are light so the wind chill is not a big factor this morning. You’ll still need to wear layers and cover up from head to toe to stay warm today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with clouds moving in from the north. A weak disturbance will sweep into parts of the Southeast today producing some snow showers for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and into parts of north Mississippi, north Alabama, and north Georgia. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think it’ll end up in the mid 30s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Winds are forecast to come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph this afternoon. I’ve added a 30% chance for a few snow showers/flurries and maybe sprinkles this afternoon and evening. Areas that have the best chance to see light snow showers will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We shouldn’t see any significant issues with anything that falls. Surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing and the amount of moisture with this system remains limited. It’ll be something pretty to see, and it wouldn’t surprise me if some of the snow that falls sticks on grassy surfaces especially for parts of Marion, Winston, and maybe Etowah and Cherokee counties later today. If you see any flurries or snow showers, feel free to submit photos or videos through our First Alert Weather App. Areas south of I-20 will likely remain dry with only a small chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, and Talladega counties will likely see highs in the lower 40s this afternoon. We will hold on to a chance for a few flurries tonight, but we should end up dry after midnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofits restoring hope this Christmas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many us spend the holidays with family and friends, some of our neighbors aren’t as fortunate. For those who may feel lonely during this holiday, nonprofits across central Alabama are opening their doors and their arms. Dozens of people who might normally feel lonely...
Comeback Town: Is metro Birmingham ready for regional governance?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Christopher Tyler Burks. It seems to me that David Sher has done us all a great service by publishing ComebackTown.com. While there is excellent coverage of regional issues across our media,...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
wbrc.com
Non-profit looking to help families contribute to their community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. Leaders at Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say that around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. The non-profit, to combat this, prepares millions of meals each year for those in need.
Landfill fire near Birmingham still burning 28 days later. Now what?
For the better part of a month an underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham, blanketing Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke and forcing residents worry about what they might be breathing in. Now -- as the fire continues to burn with no signs of...
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
