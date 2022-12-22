Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi Shows Off New Christmas Arrivals
Volunteers at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg handmade Christmas outfits for the newest arrivals on the Labor and Delivery Unit. One of the unit’s nurses, Rachel Johnson, photographed the bundles of joy as a gift to parents.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
Joplin, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is upon us, which often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While there are cherished traditions […]
fortscott.biz
Hot Wok Restaurant Open on Christmas Day
Make Reservations or head over for their all day buffet!. Gift Certificates are also available for those last minute Christmas shoppers!. Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce | 231 E. Wall Street, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
fortscott.biz
Sixty-four Years as Partners in Life, Business and Ministry
Sixty-four years as husband and wife. And 64 years as business and ministry partners, that’s Helen and Raymond (Chub) Boling’s story. Last week they celebrated their anniversary. Chub and Helen met in high school at Bronson, KS and were attracted to each other at age 15 and 17.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
Fort Scott Tribune
Thurston hangs up the badge from FSPD
Brian Thurston’s retirement plans are a far cry from this 15-year career in law enforcement with the Fort Scott Police Department. Thurston, 50, retired from active duty in November, and a retirement reception was held Nov. 29. Thurston, a Fort Scott native who began his career as a patrol officer in 2007, worked his way up through the ranks to his most recent title, detective sergeant.
fourstateshomepage.com
3 Joplin agencies team up to save those vulnerable to arctic temps
JOPLIN, Mo. — Between the brutal cold and a holiday weekend, area shelters and churches are keeping busy. Luckily, community teamwork in Joplin has helped keep folks fed and warm. “On Thursday morning, everyone was here. And it’s just increased since then,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director of Souls...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
republic-online.com
Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County. The investigation found that a 2020 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Thursday afternoon snow amounts, current temperatures
JOPLIN, Mo. / PITTSBURG, Kan. - The accumulating snow is out of the area, but the temperatures and wind chills remain dangerous. KOAM Meteorologist Doug Heady gave us an update this afternoon on the liquid to snow ratio. And although the snow accumulation is over, those temperatures remain dangerous. Shortly...
columbusnews-report.com
Detective Jornell Fondren
Detective Jornell Fondren and Chief Deputy Nate Jones surveil the area for the suspect in an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon west of Baxter Springs. Officers located the suspect in a camper at which time the suspect killed himself.
