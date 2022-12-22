Noe: Arizona Helping Hands grateful for support of community bike drive

When the Department of Child and Safety came to Arizona Helping Hands this year and told us there were 62 children in foster care who asked for a bike this holiday season but did not get chosen from the Giving Tree, we made it our mission to rally the community together and make some holiday dreams come true!



On Giving Tuesday, we aimed to raise $15,000 to get these children their first bikes!

That goal was surpassed entirely because of kind-hearted community members like you who, time and time again, show up for the children we serve! That day we raised over $80,000 in generous donations showing not only these 62 children in foster care but many others we want them to WIN!

We cannot thank you enough.

This past week our partners at DCS picked up all 62 bikes to be delivered just in time for the holidays. We couldn't have done it without our partners, volunteers, and donors!

Thank you so much to all the volunteer groups who helped us make this possible by building all 62 bikes and more! We are incredibly grateful to Voya Financial, Grand Canyon University, Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Team, and Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club.

Thank you also to our Holiday Toy Drive presenting sponsors for helping us bring the magic to life this year! You brightened this holiday season for thousands of children on the foster care journey and we are so fortunate to have community partners like you who support the important work we do every day to ensure children in foster care have the opportunity to thrive!

Maureen Noe is president and chief executive officer for Arizona Helping Hands .