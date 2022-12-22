ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Grinding of the Greens recycling program turns Christmas trees into mulch

Richland and Lexington County residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the Grinding of the Greens program. Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) coordinates the program to educate the public about recycling and saving landfill space by grinding Christmas trees into mulch, reusing them for erosion control and creating fish/wildlife habitats.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Shooting off Harbison Blvd leaves one person injured

City of Columbia police officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot of Olive Garden off Harbison Blvd Friday around 6 p.m. According to detectives, both parties knew each other. The male victim was injured in the arm. A tourniquet was applied before EMS arrived. No arrests...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Gamecock sports week in review

The Gamecock football team will assemble in Jacksonville Sunday night. They will resume practice for their Gator Bowl meeting with Notre Dame on Monday. Another starter for the Gamecocks, right tackle Dylan Wonnum, has opted out of the game. Since the Clemson game, at least eight starters have left the team either as transfers or opt outs.
COLUMBIA, SC

