FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Grinding of the Greens recycling program turns Christmas trees into mulch
Richland and Lexington County residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the Grinding of the Greens program. Keep the Midlands Beautiful (KMB) coordinates the program to educate the public about recycling and saving landfill space by grinding Christmas trees into mulch, reusing them for erosion control and creating fish/wildlife habitats.
coladaily.com
Shooting off Harbison Blvd leaves one person injured
City of Columbia police officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot of Olive Garden off Harbison Blvd Friday around 6 p.m. According to detectives, both parties knew each other. The male victim was injured in the arm. A tourniquet was applied before EMS arrived. No arrests...
coladaily.com
10 months after fire, Trinity Baptist Church Cayce temporarily returns to sanctuary
Trinity Baptist Church Cayce has not had a church service in the main sanctuary since February, when someone intentionally started a fire. The congregation will have its first service in the sanctuary this weekend for Christmas Eve, even though repairs are not yet complete. According to Senior Pastor Eddie Coakley,...
coladaily.com
West Columbia home voted ColaDaily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
The people have spoken, and one home in West Columbia secured the most votes to clinch the title of Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season.'. Chris Trimnal and his family have lived in their home for two years, and Chris said the house is very special to them because his grandparents previously owned it.
coladaily.com
FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
abccolumbia.com
Five arrests made in connection with Orangeburg carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the Orangeburg Chief of Police Charles Austin, five men have been arrested in connection with the series of carjackings in the Orangeburg area. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported five attempted carjackings during the months of October and November — with three...
coladaily.com
Gamecock sports week in review
The Gamecock football team will assemble in Jacksonville Sunday night. They will resume practice for their Gator Bowl meeting with Notre Dame on Monday. Another starter for the Gamecocks, right tackle Dylan Wonnum, has opted out of the game. Since the Clemson game, at least eight starters have left the team either as transfers or opt outs.
