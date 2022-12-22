Read full article on original website
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey (UPDATE)
MIDAFTERNOON UPDATE: Just after 3 p.m., PPL Electric Utilities had no more outages in Lehigh County, but 41 PPL customers — including 30 in Plainfield Township — didn’t have power in Northampton County, outage site figures show. Met-Ed was down to 226 customers without electricity in Northampton...
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Car rolls over in Lower Macungie Township crash
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Willow Lane and John Fries Drive in Lower Macungie Township. A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field. The Action Cam showed the vehicle...
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 33 North, temporarily shutting both lanes, authorities say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 North in Bethlehem Township, authorities say. The person was taken to an area hospital after the incident near the William Penn Highway interchange, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Route 33 North was temporarily closed...
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More than 2,000 in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve
More than two thousand PPL and First Energy customers across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 1,500 PPL customers are without power in Pennsylvania including more than 100 customers in Dauphin, Cumberland and York counties and the surrounding areas. More than 850 First Energy customers...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.
Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
1 dead in Pocono Township house fire
Man found dead during house fire call in Pocono Twp. The Monroe County coroner has identified the man as Andrew Hanft.
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
