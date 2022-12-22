Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Lakers News: Draymond Green rumors, historically bad Christmas, LeBron record watch
Christmas has come and gone and for many, it represents the true start of the NBA season. While we are already over a third of the way through the season, after Christmas is when things really start to ramp up and the contenders separate from the pretenders. That is happening to the Los Angeles Lakers as we speak.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Timberwolves vs. Heat prediction and odds for Monday, December 26 (Look to total)
The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost back-to-back games heading into a Monday matchup with the Heat in Miami. The Heat have a loaded injury report for this game, which has been the status quo, with Bam Adebayo (questionable), Jimmy Butler (questionable), Gabe Vincent (out) and Dewayne Dedmon (out) all listed for this game.
Eagles news: Philadelphia can secure NFC’s top seed without lifting a finger
What if we told you the Philadelphia Eagles, after losing a tough game to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, could clinch home-field advantage throughout the upcoming NFL postseason without even lifting a finger? Well, that’s the scenario. If you’ve been listening to Cowboys fans for a day or...
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
