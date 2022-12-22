ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 17

Championships are on the line in most fantasy football leagues. These five pickups could help owners find glory with a win in Week 17. If you’re still interested in this pickups column in Week 17, congratulations are in order because you are likely playing for a championship. Unless your league is one of those backwards societies that decide to award the title in Week 18, the upcoming week of NFL action will count for all the marbles.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)

So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
DENVER, CO
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16

There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Turns out this Miami Dolphins team isn’t different after all

We have heard it said all year long, this Miami Dolphins team is different. The addition of Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel changed it all. In reality, nothing changed. We can hope. Hope that the Dolphins slip into the playoffs this year but let’s be honest, this team isn’t a playoff team. Far from it. They are not just playing bad football, they are playing football like most teams do under a new head coach and that isn’t good enough.
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023

Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t

The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown

Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
