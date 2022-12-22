Read full article on original website
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
UNC Basketball: A two-team race for five-star Elliot Cadeau?
As his recruitment is ready to come to a close, is the UNC basketball program in a two-team race for 5-star guard Elliot Cadeau?. One of the UNC basketball program’s top recruiting targets is ready to make his college decision. On December 28 at 7 PM EST, five-star guard...
UNC Football: In-state target narrows recruitment to 10 schools
On Christmas Day, one of the UNC football program’s top in-state targets narrowed his recruitment down, as he announced his top 10 list. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some positive news on Christmas Day, as one of their top in-state recruiting targets announced his top 10 list.
College Football News
Maryland vs NC State Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Maryland vs NC State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Friday, December 30. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Maryland (7-5), NC State (8-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s...
tarheelblog.com
Merry Christmas, Carolina!
So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
spaces4learning.com
NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls
Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
WRAL
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Durham police investigate deadly shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
cbs17
Raleigh police looking to ID person connected to shooting at occupied business
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12. Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.
