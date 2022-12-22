ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

College Football News

Maryland vs NC State Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Maryland vs NC State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Friday, December 30. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Maryland (7-5), NC State (8-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

Merry Christmas, Carolina!

So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Nation’s top sprinter Shawnti Jackson signs with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Shawnti Jackson, the top sprinter in the nation heading into the 2023 high school season, signed a national letter of intent to join the Arkansas Razorbacks program. A triple medalist at the World U20 Championships as a 17-year-old this past summer, Jackson of Wakefield High School in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
spaces4learning.com

NCCU Adds Three New On-Campus Residence Halls

Earlier this year, North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., finished construction on three new on-campus residence halls in cooperation with infrastructure solutions company Corvias. The three new buildings—George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex, and Alston Avenue Apartments—add a total of 1,200 beds, bringing the university’s on-campus residence capacity to 3,300, according to a news release.
DURHAM, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
WRAL

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

Durham police investigate deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
DURHAM, NC
