Illinois Police Searching For Missing Middle School Teacher Wanted For 25 Counts Of Sexual Assault Against Minor

Illinois police are searching for a middle school teacher who disappeared while awaiting trial for the sexual assault of a minor earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The teacher, 48-year-old Ilan Gibori, reportedly vanished while awaiting trial on 25 felony counts of criminal sexual assault against a minor in Lake County, Illinois.

Gibori was in the process of going through the court system on the sexual assault charges and had posted his $200,000 dollars bail to get out of jail when he suddenly disappeared.

According to Lake County Police Deputy Christopher Covelli , who spoke to REELZ 's On Patrol: Live about the suspect’s disappearance, Gibori took off his ankle monitor on November 25 and has not been located since.

Deputy Covelli also revealed that Gibori met his alleged victim while working as a teacher at a Buffalo Grove, Illinois middle school earlier in the school year.

Even more shocking is the fact that this is not the first time Gibori has attempted to flee in an effort to avoid the 25 felony charges against him.

When Illinois police first began their investigation into Gibori, he nearly fled out of the country after learning of the probe into his suspected actions against a middle school student.

He was ultimately located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas by Homeland Security. The suspect was then taken into custody before being extradited back to Lake County, Illinois – at which point he was officially charged with the 25 felony counts of criminal sexual assault against a minor and placed behind bars before posting bail.

If caught and found guilty of the charges against him, Gibori reportedly faces decades in prison for his suspected crimes.

Sean “Sticks” Larkin of On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call the Lake County, IL Sheriff’s Office with any information on the whereabouts of Ilan Gibori at 1-847-377-4000.

