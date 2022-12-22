Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO