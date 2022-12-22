Read full article on original website
Kansas football arrives in Memphis for first bowl game in 14 seasons, but Jayhawks not completely lacking in bowl experience
It may have been 14 years since the Kansas football program sent a team to a bowl game, but this is not exactly new territory for KU coach Lance Leipold. During his six seasons at Buffalo, Leipold led the Bulls to bowl appearances in his final three seasons, with wins in 2019 and 2020 and a loss in 2018.
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Lance Leipold talks Jason Bean's status for next season, if KU will look for a high school quarterback in '23
The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.
Family raising money for basketball court in memory of Gardner teacher
This month, Ashley Gorney's family created a nonprofit to help raise funds to build a public outdoor basketball court in Gardner, Kansas, in her memory.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Man dies in Olathe crash Monday morning
Olathe police responded to a crash at 1:56 a.m. Monday in the area of East Old 56 Highway, W. 151st Street where they found a man unresponsive.
KCTV 5
Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
lawrencekstimes.com
These Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas
A reader asked us which Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Here are the ones we were able to find. Know of a restaurant we should add to this list? Please drop us an email at hello (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com!. Open Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022:. • Sarpino’s...
kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
Missouri man killed in crash on I-70
A man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
WIBW
TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Christmas slightly warmer, precipitation possible late Sunday evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another cold night ahead as temperatures fall back into the single digits by daybreak on Sunday. Christmas day will be slightly warmer than previous days as high temperatures climb into the middle 20s. Look for clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening as a...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
247Sports
