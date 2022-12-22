ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Lance Leipold talks Jason Bean's status for next season, if KU will look for a high school quarterback in '23

The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
KCTV 5

Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
OLATHE, KS
kcur.org

Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

These Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas

A reader asked us which Lawrence restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Here are the ones we were able to find. Know of a restaurant we should add to this list? Please drop us an email at hello (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com!. Open Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022:. • Sarpino’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29

A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
