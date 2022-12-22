The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.

