TWICE’s Tzuyu Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas Cover of Ava Max: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

With just days left until Christmas, TWICE ‘s Tzuyu is spreading cheer to ONCEs everywhere by gifting them a cover of a holiday track on Wednesday (Dec. 21). The K-pop star went with a modern Christmas song and put a sweet spin on Ava Max ‘s 2020 song “Christmas Without You.”

The TWICE vocalist filmed a video to accompany her take from the studio, and is in a cozy white sweater, red scarf and a festive reindeer headband complete with small antlers.

Kicking off the first verse, Tzuyu went with a serene delivery of the track and its chorus. “Lights on the trees under fallen snow/ You get a bit closer when the winter’s cold/ Now I can’t wait ’til you’re by my side/ All of the best gifts, you just can’t buy,” she sang.

“Wherever you go, you light up the room/ I hope that you’ll make it back home soon/ ‘Cause it won’t feel like Christmas without you,” Tzuyu continued on the upbeat track.

She isn’t the only member of TWICE prepared to celebrate the holidays. She and the rest of the group’s members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung — had some fun holiday shenanigans in a new video for their 2017 holiday track “Merry & Happy.” The new version sees all the girls decorating a Christmas tree and dancing.

Watch Tzuyu’s cover of “Christmas Without You” above.

