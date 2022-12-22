ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQvnY_0jrbCbqN00

STOCKHOLM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swedish clothes retailer H&M (HMb.ST) said on Thursday it had the rights to sell Justin Bieber merchandise it pulled from stores this week after the popstar said he had not given his approval.

"Justin's license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design," H&M wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Bieber urged his 270 million Instagram followers not to buy the merchandise, calling it "trash" and said it was on sale without his approval. H&M pulled the items from sale.

"Out of respect for Justin, we removed the products from our site and stores, and we're working to find the best way to make use of them," H&M said, adding that the company had been Bieber's merchandise partner since 2016.

H&M, the world's second biggest fashion retailer, offered hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics such as "I miss you more than life" from the song "Ghost".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
MALIBU, CA
seventeen.com

Hailey Bieber Rocks No Pants Look On Pilates Date With Justin Bieber

On Saturday, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber enjoyed a pilates class in a hot studio in Los Angeles. Their fitness looks were comfortable and colorful, with Justin in a bright blue sweater with a yellow smiley face, his Drew House label design, a pair of loose light-wash blue jeans, a tan baseball cap, and white sneakers. He was wearing a few strategically placed black skincare patches on his face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022

Hailey Bieber’s never been one to pass up the opportunity to layer. Since the model donned a yellow, floor-length Bottega Veneta jacket in 2020, I’ve been eyeing her looks each time the temperature drops. This year she’s convinced me that my closet needs both a vintage moto jacket and an ultra-luxe fur coat (it’s all about balance). And while out in Los Angeles recently, she topped off her everyday outfit with an ultra-puffy version of a classic outerwear style. My wishlist just got a little longer.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Z1079

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene over the weekend giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Burberry look that we’re absolutely swooning over!. For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took...
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal

It’s trash day at the Aldean’s. Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, shared a photo on Instagram of herself carrying out bags of Balenciaga clothes, shoes and handbags to throw in the garbage. It comes on the heels of a massive scandal for the couture fashion brand, as they released a disgusting ad campaign showing children holding teddy bear-inspired bags dressed in bondage gear, along with photos that included satanic symbols, and a lot of other abhorrent photos with disturbing […] The post Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy