Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants
Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the field was in Sunday’s 51-14... The post Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings’ win over the Giants
That Brian Asamoah punch was lights out and Kirk Cousins is the king of comebacks.
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory.
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
Game Balls From Saints Christmas Eve Win Over Browns
New Orleans overcame a bitter winter storm and the Browns to gift themselves a Christmas Eve victory. Here were their top performers from the gutsy win.
Christmas Greetings, Vikings Fans
The evil overlords folks who help keep Vikings Territory and PurplePTSD running felt that it was best to send along our holiday well wishes. We’re aware of the reality that there are other sites out there with Vikings content but that you often choose to roll with us. That...
Vikings vs Packers in Week 17 suddenly means a lot
The Packers have won three straight and are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race.
Charlie Frye agrees to become Florida Atlantic OC, sources say
Former NFL quarterback and quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, sources told ESPN.
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers, who have won three in a row, will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Sullivan fined for frustration with refs’ touchdown-stealing calls
Someone get that man a Jelly of the Month Club membership.
St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson commits to dream team
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- When the women's Final Four came to Minnesota this spring, there was one fan watching the semifinal between South Carolina and Louisville with a heightened interest."I loved watching that game. I was so into it. I wouldn't even know what happened next to me, I was so into the game," said Tessa Johnson, who admits that recruiting talks had cooled with South Carolina at the time she viewed the eventual national champions at the Target Center. But that soon changed. This fall she committed to the team she loved to watch."It's cool. It makes me think...
Dolphins’ McDaniel on LaFleur’s Class and ‘Very White Teeth’
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel go way back.
High school wrestling draws over 550 female participants for 2022/23 season in Minnesota
The number of female high school wrestlers is one the rise in Minnesota with over 550 girls reportedly wrestling on teams across the state. The MSHSL officially sanctioned girls wrestling in early 2021.
