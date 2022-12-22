Read full article on original website
Olivia Colman shines again in movie-centric Empire of Light
The reason almost all filmmakers start making movies is because they fell in love with movies at a young age. Plenty of directors have attempted to demonstrate that love by making a movie about their experience, sometimes literally and other times filtered through another type of story. The result is typically well done, as the person telling the story fights to get every detail just right.The latest to do so is writer/director Sam Mendes with Empire of Light. Taking place almost exclusively in and around a movie theater named Empire Cinema on the south coast of England in 1980, the...
Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody
The nature of celebrity is that certain people can be made to feel larger than life, and few people have had more fame in their lifetime than Whitney Houston. Despite being the daughter, cousin, and wife to three other well-known singers, she overshadowed them all with her nearly unmatched voice and success in both music and movies. The new biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a valiant attempt to detail her legendary career, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama that occasionally made its way to the public. The film begins with Houston (Naomie Ackie) on the cusp of...
Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas
For a studio whose entire reason for being seems to rely on creating and sustaining familiar characters, Walt Disney Animation takes its fair share of risks. In the last 10 years, it has released nine films, seven of which were not based on pre-existing properties (the other two were sequels for two of those seven). That’s a lot of new stuff, most of which has succeeded mightily for the perennially-popular leaders in animation.They’re at it again with Strange World, which takes place in an unknown country/world known as Avalonia, where Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) is a famous explorer whose only...
Comedy and intrigue pair perfectly in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The murder mystery genre is one that never really goes out of style, but only if it keeps up with the times. One of many issues with Kenneth Branagh recently reviving Agatha Christie’s works is that he hasn’t updated the stories at all, leaving them feeling very old-fashioned. Writer/director Rian Johnson brought the genre into the 21st century with 2019’s Knives Out, something he continues with aplomb in the pseudo-sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is, like everyone else in mid-2020, struggling with the isolation of the pandemic. He gets a lifeline when he receives...
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
Clarity of visuals in Avatar: The Way of Water is a double-edged sword
It’s long been said that you doubt writer/director James Cameron at your own peril. Starting with 1984’s The Terminator, he has brought some of the wildest – and most expensive – ideas to the screen, succeeding time and again even when people thought he had gone too far. And so releasing the sequel to 2009’s Avatar 13 years later is just the latest gamble in a career full of them.Avatar: The Way of Water finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) living in bliss with his Na’vi wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children in the jungles of Pandora. But after many...
