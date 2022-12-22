Read full article on original website
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22
Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Montana will have a flu Christmas
The temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Montana — so are the cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Coupled with the now constant burden of COVID-19, the Treasure State is fighting what public health experts call a “tripledemic” — three viruses that are jamming hospitals and taxing the immune […] The post Montana will have a flu Christmas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Poor road conditions in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. An alert has been issued warning travelers of...
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
The Coldest Days In Williston North Dakota’s History
Winter officially started on Wednesday, and it has been a brutal few days leading up to the winter solstice. We have all been shoveling endlessly, and keep adding layers because of all the artic air blowing through the region. We all that we have gone through so far, you might be wondering if we have set any record lows so far. As of today, it appears not. So, it's time to look go over all the records and look at the coldest days for Williston.
FWP News: Wolf trapping opens in all occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff completed its final assessment of grizzly bear activity in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Effective Saturday, Dec. 24, wolf trapping season is open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana.
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Sweet Home Montana: candy shops around the state
Montana is home to candy stores that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Here is a list of a few candy stores across the state. This traditional Ma and Pa shop has been in the same shot in downtown Billings for over 30 years. The store was started by Gary and Patty Brockel, creating hand-crafted chocolate using their own unique recipes. Brockel’s has plenty of other sweet treats to choose from, like their famous caramel apples! The candy store is open Monday through Friday from 10 -5:15 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm.
Mountain snow & valley wintry mix to impact mountain pass travel this week
Temperatures continue to warm for Christmas Day, however some will warm more slowly than others. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s this afternoon in northwest and west central Montana while high in southwest Montana may reach the low 40s in a few places. Temperatures only fall slightly overnight with low Monday morning in the 20s and 30s. A scattered wintry mix will continue through the day. Even with these warmer temperatures, ground temperatures remain very cold, so areas that drop below freezing overnight will likely see a quick refreeze of any moisture on roads and sidewalks. While much of the freezing rain is behind us, this freeze/thaw cycle should continue the next few days.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
