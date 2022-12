Sean Payton could have a list of suitors a mile high. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday morning, prematurely ending his disastrous first season as head coach, and the speculation immediately turned to whether Payton would come out of retirement to coach in Denver. The first step for Payton, or any head coach who takes the job in Denver, would be reverting quarterback Russell Wilson to any semblance of his former self. It would not be practical for the Broncos to part ways with Wilson in the next several years; he has $107 million in dead cap next season, $85...

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO