Norwich utilities commission approves 5-year contract for GM Chris LaRose

Norwich ― Norwich Public Utilities General Manager Chris LaRose will receive a new five-year contract with raises of 3.25% per year, utility officials said Tuesday.

The Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the new contract for LaRose following a closed-door session to discuss the proposed contract. LaRose’s current contract will expire Dec. 31.

NPU officials said under the terms of LaRose’s new contract, he will receive a 3.25% salary increase for each of the next five years. His current salary is $221,000. He will continue to receive a vehicle allowance of $500 per month. His new contract does not include any bonus provisions or NPU contributions to retirement accounts. LaRose is in the city of Norwich employee pension plan.

“I am very pleased to continue leading such a great organization and appreciate the confidence placed in me by our Board with this new contract,” LaRose said in a news release announcing the contract. “The strength of NPU has always been our employees who work so hard for our customers every day. I am honored to continue working with the men and women who are committed to the community we serve.”

LaRose had served as assistant general manager for 10 years under former General Manager John Bilda. LaRose was named interim general manager in December 2018, after Bilda was placed on administrative leave and then reached a separation agreement in January 2019 following his indictment on federal corruption charges in connection with controversial trips to the Kentucky Derby.

Bilda and two other officials from the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative were found guilty in federal court on theft charges and are seeking to vacate the verdict or obtain a new trial.

LaRose was named permanent general manager in July 2019 with a three-year contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019. That contract expires Dec. 31.

LaRose has worked at NPU for 25 years, starting as a utility engineer before becoming manager of the gas division. He later managed all four divisions, gas, water, electric and sewer, before becoming assistant general manager.

“His integrity, hard work, and commitment to our customers have made an enormous impact on NPU, which plays such a critical role in our community and region,” commission Chairman Stuart Peil said in the news release.

Peil praised LaRose for leading NPU through “a wide range of challenges” over the past four years. NPU lost millions of dollars in utility revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the permanent closure of Freeport McMoRan, one of its top ratepayers.

NPU is launching major upgrades to its utility infrastructure, and recently added a new top utility user in the Nevarro, formerly Solar Seal, architectural glass manufacturer. New cannabis cultivators are expected to be a boon to the utility as well.

“This is a very exciting time for NPU, with unprecedented opportunities to invest in and upgrade our infrastructure across all four utilities,” LaRose said in the news release. “My goal as general manager has always been to leave NPU in a better place than when I started; I am confident that by working together over the next five years, we will accomplish that goal.”

