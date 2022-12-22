ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich utilities commission approves 5-year contract for GM Chris LaRose

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Norwich ― Norwich Public Utilities General Manager Chris LaRose will receive a new five-year contract with raises of 3.25% per year, utility officials said Tuesday.

The Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the new contract for LaRose following a closed-door session to discuss the proposed contract. LaRose’s current contract will expire Dec. 31.

NPU officials said under the terms of LaRose’s new contract, he will receive a 3.25% salary increase for each of the next five years. His current salary is $221,000. He will continue to receive a vehicle allowance of $500 per month. His new contract does not include any bonus provisions or NPU contributions to retirement accounts. LaRose is in the city of Norwich employee pension plan.

“I am very pleased to continue leading such a great organization and appreciate the confidence placed in me by our Board with this new contract,” LaRose said in a news release announcing the contract. “The strength of NPU has always been our employees who work so hard for our customers every day. I am honored to continue working with the men and women who are committed to the community we serve.”

LaRose had served as assistant general manager for 10 years under former General Manager John Bilda. LaRose was named interim general manager in December 2018, after Bilda was placed on administrative leave and then reached a separation agreement in January 2019 following his indictment on federal corruption charges in connection with controversial trips to the Kentucky Derby.

Bilda and two other officials from the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative were found guilty in federal court on theft charges and are seeking to vacate the verdict or obtain a new trial.

LaRose was named permanent general manager in July 2019 with a three-year contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019. That contract expires Dec. 31.

LaRose has worked at NPU for 25 years, starting as a utility engineer before becoming manager of the gas division. He later managed all four divisions, gas, water, electric and sewer, before becoming assistant general manager.

“His integrity, hard work, and commitment to our customers have made an enormous impact on NPU, which plays such a critical role in our community and region,” commission Chairman Stuart Peil said in the news release.

Peil praised LaRose for leading NPU through “a wide range of challenges” over the past four years. NPU lost millions of dollars in utility revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the permanent closure of Freeport McMoRan, one of its top ratepayers.

NPU is launching major upgrades to its utility infrastructure, and recently added a new top utility user in the Nevarro, formerly Solar Seal, architectural glass manufacturer. New cannabis cultivators are expected to be a boon to the utility as well.

“This is a very exciting time for NPU, with unprecedented opportunities to invest in and upgrade our infrastructure across all four utilities,” LaRose said in the news release. “My goal as general manager has always been to leave NPU in a better place than when I started; I am confident that by working together over the next five years, we will accomplish that goal.”

c.bessette@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires

BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
BRISTOL, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
BRANFORD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

New Britain, Connecticut Man Sentenced To 70 Months For Cocaine Distribution

At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Wednesday Rigoberto Mateo-Silva, 30, of New Britain, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant to 70 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 20, 2022, Mateo-Silva pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT

Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized

A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
CRANSTON, RI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
271
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy