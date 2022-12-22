ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Sean Hannity says he didn't believe a word Trump said about stolen election

By Stephanie Raymond
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZLQT_0jrbB4xY00

Sean Hannity was willing to promote Donald Trump's bogus election fraud claims on his Fox News show but unwilling to defend them under oath.

The New York Times is reporting that when Hannity was deposed earlier this year as a part of a massive defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, he testified, "I did not believe it for one second."

The Times notes that the high legal standard of proof in defamation cases requires Dominion to persuade a jury that network employees were saying one thing in public and another in private. Hannity's disclosure is among the strongest evidence yet to emerge publicly that some Fox employees knew that what they were broadcasting was false, per The Times.

Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford says Hannity's doubts were echoed in depositions with other Fox hosts and executives, including Tucker Carlson.

Dominion Voting Systems claims it was the target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of his election loss to Joe Biden. The company filed the defamation lawsuit against Fox News in March 2021, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed -- in an effort to boost faltering ratings -- that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

The $1.6 billion lawsuit alleges that Fox News amplified inaccurate assertions that Dominion altered votes and "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

"The truth matters. Lies have consequences," the lawsuit says. "Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does."

According to the lawsuit, Fox personalities brought on Trump allies, such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, that the network "knew would make false and defamatory statements" about the voting machine company.

"Fox republished those defamatory and false statements of fact on the air, Fox's websites, Fox's social media accounts, and Fox's other digital platforms and subscription services," the lawsuit says.

In the two-week period after Fox News declared President Biden the president-elect, the network questioned results of the election or pushed conspiracy theories at least 774 times, according to the lawsuit.

Dominion said it attempted to factually address Fox's election fraud allegations, but Fox continued to connect the company to the claims.

An investigation by the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Last December, Fox requested the lawsuit be dismissed due to First Amendment protections, but a judge was not swayed and allowed the suit to proceed.

"When Fox guests spread or reiterated disinformation about Dominion, Fox did not use the information Dominion provided to correct its guests or to reorient its viewers. Instead, Fox and its personnel pressed their view that considerable evidence connected Dominion to an illegal election fraud conspiracy," Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis wrote in his ruling . "Given that Fox apparently refused to report contrary evidence, including evidence from the Department of Justice, the Complaint's allegations support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep Dominion's side of the story out of the narrative."

The case is expected to head for a jury trial in April.

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Damning Jan. 6 Report Rips Trump a New One

The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its final 845-page report on Thursday after a sweeping investigation that spanned 18 months, and included more than 1,000 interviews, 11 public hearings, and six criminal referrals.Read the committee’s full report here.The report places the blame for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, squarely on “one man”: former President Donald Trump. Calling him the “central cause” of the insurrection, the report states bluntly, “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”The report alleges that Trump acted illegally when he took part in a “multi-part conspiracy”...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after election

Sarah Matthews testified the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was avoiding Trump after the election. Matthews said Trump was pressuring McEnany to talk about conspiracy theories involving Dominion. McEnany was concerned about violating the Hatch Act from the White House podium, Matthews said. After the presidential election in 2020,...
Washington Examiner

Trump's NFTs aren't the only bad political Christmas presents

Do you want to give a lousy Christmas present this year? Fear not, because politicians can help make that possible. So, instead of giving people thoughtful presents and supporting small businesses, you can pump a politician’s ego with overpriced gifts. Former President Donald Trump is arguably the worst offender...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
INDIANA STATE
jewishbusinessnews.com

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Distancing Selves from Donald Trump

Jared Kushner, the former first son-in-law of the United States, and his wife Ivanka Trump, the former first daughter, are apparently done with daddy Donald Trump – at least politically anyway. The two, who worked in senior positions at Trump’s White House, are not interested in having anything to do with the former President’s attempt to seek reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi disses Trump in last press conference as House speaker

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took one more opportunity to knock her least favorite president before she steps down from leadership. At her last Thursday press conference, Pelosi discussed her tenure under four presidents and said the hardest political waters to navigate were under a Democratic president while her party was in the minority in Congress. She declined to name former President Donald Trump.
The Independent

Trump rails against ‘deranged tax return witch hunt’ in three-minute video rant

Former President Donald Trump has lashed at the “outrageous abuse of power” committed by the “radical Democrat Congress” who he claims “illegally obtained and leaked” his personal tax returns.The House Ways & Means Committee obtained Mr Trump’s tax returns after a lengthy legal process through the courts and voted this week to release them.It is expected that they will be made public next week.In a three-minute video posted to Truth Social on Friday, the former president claimed “the seizure of these records was totally unconstitutional” and argued that there is “no legitimate legislative purpose for their action”.“It is yet...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy