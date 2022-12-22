ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: 'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series That '90s Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAdMA_0jrbAbun00
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis will reprise Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in "That '90s Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sitcom Thursday featuring Callie Haverda.

That '90s Show is a sequel and reboot of That '70s Show , which had an eight-season run on Fox from 1998 to 2006.

That '70s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Topher Grace , Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher , Wilmer Valderrama , Tommy Chong and Don Stark return.

The new series centers on Leia Forman (Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). The show follows Leia as she spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., in 1995.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," an official description reads.

Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos also star.

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Essence

Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'

We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
506K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy