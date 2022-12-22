ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Academy Bus Charter Service closes out a busy 2022 by solving transportation problems

Hoboken-based Academy Bus said it just completed a busy and active second half of 2022, providing transportation services and support for many of the Eastern Seaboard’s largest events. To that end, as it has become a trusted partner for big venues, from the 2022 World Series to the New York City Thanksgiving Parade to Transportation Support for runDisney, Academy Bus said it has been solving transportation needs for thousands.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Northwind Group closes $50M loan for Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater

Manhattan-based Northwind Group on Thursday said it closed a $50 million loan for a 14-acre Hudson River waterfront development site in Edgewater. The property is located at 615 River Road. Northwind provided the loan to a joint venture between the Maxal Group, EnviroFinance Group and Equity Resource Investments, which plans to develop the site into three towers with up to 1,200 residential multifamily units, commercial space and a wide range of amenities, including a 2.5-acre waterfront park.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Blackstone 360 introduces new luxury rentals at Indigo 141 in East Orange

Newark-based Blackstone 360 is introducing a second tower of its luxury rentals Indigo 141 in East Orange, according to a Thursday announcement. The new boutique collection of 70 studios and one-bedroom residences joins the existing 12-story, 105-unit Indigo 141 building at 141 S. Harrison St. that was born out of B360’s renovation and modernization of the former art deco Suburban Hotel that once lured celebrities and New York elites to East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

