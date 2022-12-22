Hoboken-based Academy Bus said it just completed a busy and active second half of 2022, providing transportation services and support for many of the Eastern Seaboard’s largest events. To that end, as it has become a trusted partner for big venues, from the 2022 World Series to the New York City Thanksgiving Parade to Transportation Support for runDisney, Academy Bus said it has been solving transportation needs for thousands.

