Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment
With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina
On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina, after a report of a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, and the area was promptly evacuated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Man injured in overnight shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest was in custody following an early morning shooting Friday. Deputies said they were called to Manhattan Boulevard near Piedmont in reference to a shooting around 3:45 a.m. According to deputes, they found a man with...
Oconee man arrested after allegedly stabbing family member
An Upstate man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a family member in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 24 year old Justin Jacob Engle of Seneca is charged with attempted murder following the incident.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Bomb making materials found at Greenville County home
Authorities say, bomb making materials were found at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, that various explosive devices were found at a home on Shefleys Road in Simpsonville.
SCHP: Greenwood Co. collision leaves one dead
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
FOX Carolina
Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is awaiting a bond hearing after he was arrested on a change of attempted murder on Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to Watersedge Road for a report of a stabbing. While deputies were investigating, the...
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies responding to scene in Greenville County
Taking a look at storm damage in the Upstate. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the latest. We have a list of sensory activities that you can do with your kids. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Person of interest detained in overnight shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Greenville...
