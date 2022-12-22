Read full article on original website
Military and First Responders working through the holiday
Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly.
Knights of Columbus prepare Christmas meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Knights of Columbus is on a mission this Christmas season. Several members of the Catholic brotherhood gathered at Bay County Council on Aging in Panama City Saturday to prepare meals for the elderly. The move was a part of a collaboration with Meals on Wheels....
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak. Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.
Decked-out bus is a popular tradition in Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people know of Christmas as a season of giving. One man takes that to the next level by giving back to his community in Blountstown every year. Danny Ryals is a full-blown celebrity in Blountstown - but he’s still as humble as ever. Every Christmas,...
Community food distribution helps families struggling during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year to gather and feast, but some families are struggling to put food on the table. The U.S. Department of Labor reports inflation is now above seven percent. That’s even more concerning, with extra mouths to feed during the holiday season.
Recovery continues for the Shuman family; new beginnings
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An empty lot and charred screen enclosure are all that remain where the home of Laurie and Paul Shuman once stood. “Hard, it’s hard,” Laurie said. The massive wildfire in March 2022 destroyed almost everything they owned. “We walked out with just the...
Where there’s a need, there’s a Knight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several local organizations doing their part to make sure anyone needing food this Christmas will have it. For over 35 years now Panama City Beach’s Knights of Columbus organization has been a part of making this difference in the community. Christmas Eve morning they will be preparing meals […]
Lynn Haven Body Found
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Officials investigating fire on Thomas Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reopened Thomas Drive following a structure fire at a home on Danny Drive. NewsChannel 7 is told firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bay County Fire Rescue reports they had the fire under control in around 25 minutes.
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley Offers Last-Minute Gift Ideas, 50% Off Everything in the Store Through January 2, 2023
Last chance for last-minute Christmas shopping as WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in downtown Chipley, Florida offers 50% everything in the store, through January 2, 2023. 1414 Main Street (Hwy 77), just a mile north of I-10 in Chipley.
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, Florida
Hibachi meal at Osaka restaurant in Destin, FloridaPhoto byGabriella Korosi. Recently visiting Florida, I was able to dine at the Japanese Osaka Hibachi Restaurant and Steakhouse and have a wonderful Hibachi meal for dinner for the first time. The restaurant is located in Destin, Florida with easy access and parking. The restaurant is family owned and is located in three different places in Florida. Before you enter the restaurant immediately the surrounding garden and water features grab your attention. There is a feeling that this space is welcoming, thoroughly cared for, and maintained well. My first impression was very positive.
Walton County firefighters battle flames at a house
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county fire crews battled flames at a house tonight. A family returned to their home in Mossy Head to smoke and flames coming from their roof. Officials said around 5 p.m. they rushed to the scene to keep the fire from spreading outside the living room area. Investigators said […]
denisesanger.com
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Panama City Beach is simply incredible! As soon as I think of it, I can’t help but feel a wave of relaxation and contentment wash over me. My Panama City Beach Vacations every year are always my favorite way to relax. With its soft white sand beaches and turquoise...
Bay County Utilities asking the public to reduce water usage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to the current leaks and excessive widespread demand for potable water, Bay County Utilities requests that all wholesale and retail customers throughout the county immediately reduce water usage as much as possible over the next 12 hours to allow the water system to catch up with demand.
Florida deputy killed in Christmas Eve shootout
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in the Panhandle city of Fort Walton Beach, authorities said. Cpl. Ray Hamilton, a five-year veteran of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, died after being shot shortly after...
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
