Hibachi meal at Osaka restaurant in Destin, FloridaPhoto byGabriella Korosi. Recently visiting Florida, I was able to dine at the Japanese Osaka Hibachi Restaurant and Steakhouse and have a wonderful Hibachi meal for dinner for the first time. The restaurant is located in Destin, Florida with easy access and parking. The restaurant is family owned and is located in three different places in Florida. Before you enter the restaurant immediately the surrounding garden and water features grab your attention. There is a feeling that this space is welcoming, thoroughly cared for, and maintained well. My first impression was very positive.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO