Vermont State

WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Santa, reindeer cleared to fly over the skies of Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's Agency of Agriculture has officially given Santa Claus and his nine reindeer the green light to fly into and through the state of Vermont this Christmas. The agency posted an update to its Facebook page which said the state veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Haas, has determined...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New system will track rape kits in N.Y.

New system will track rape kits in N.Y.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

A warmer winters impact on local economies

Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 25, 2022

You Can Quote Me: Dec. 25, 2022

Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Part of the money raised from cannabis sales in Vermont will be used to educate children about the dangers of drug use. Updated: 4 hours ago. A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

ThinkMD receives federal funding for research

ThinkMD receives federal funding for research
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers

Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers

Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road. Updated: 3 hours ago. A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads

Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
informnny.com

Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont

Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice.
BARRE, VT

