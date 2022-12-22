Read full article on original website
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
mynbc5.com
Santa, reindeer cleared to fly over the skies of Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's Agency of Agriculture has officially given Santa Claus and his nine reindeer the green light to fly into and through the state of Vermont this Christmas. The agency posted an update to its Facebook page which said the state veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Haas, has determined...
WCAX
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
WCAX
New system will track rape kits in N.Y.
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
mychamplainvalley.com
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
WCAX
You Can Quote Me: Dec. 25, 2022
WCAX
ThinkMD receives federal funding for research
6 Days left! Enter to win $1,150 in quality gear from VTDigger friends
Join the drive and your gift will be tripled, you'll enter to win our winter gear giveaway and you'll send 30 meals to the Vermont Foodbank. Read the story on VTDigger here: 6 Days left! Enter to win $1,150 in quality gear from VTDigger friends.
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
WCAX
Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers
WCAX
Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state. Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages. Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000...
WCAX
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Friday afternoon, tens of thousands of people were without power across Vermont thanks to the storm. Green Mountain Power’s Kristin Kelly said they had been anticipating widespread outages because of the high winds. Overnight, crews restored power to thousands, but more went out because of the aggressive wind. That’s making things harder for power crews.
Addison Independent
High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads
Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
informnny.com
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice.
WCAX
As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm left many without power in our region on Friday. If you don’t have electricity or heat, there are places across the state where you can keep warm. Several warming centers are closing at 6 p.m., but others will be open longer and overnight....
colchestersun.com
Over 60,000 households in Vermont without power, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to be off the roads by 4 p.m. tonight
VERMONT — Vermonters looking to leave the state for holiday travel should be off the roads by 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference about the storm the state is currently facing. “That’s when the temperature is predicted to start dropping like a rock,” Secretary of...
