Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime
Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Return to Field for Final Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without either of their starting wide receivers after their second practice of Week 16, listing one as questionable for the game against the Las Vegas. Raiders. Diontae Johnson did not practice all week due to a turf toe injury but did return to the...
Joe Burrow Receives Big Praise From Bill Belichick Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their seventh-straight game when they play the Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is familiar with great quarterback play. He had nothing but praise for Bengals' star Joe Burrow. “First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there...
High school football: The News Tribune’s 2022 all-state team
THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2022 ALL-STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM. Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens, sr. — Opposing defenses couldn’t stop the top-ranked running back in the state in the 2023 class this fall. Four-star recruit piled up 185 yards and a touchdown in Lake Stevens’ 4A state championship win — pacing the Vikings to the first title in program history — and completed a stellar season with 235 carries for 2,018 yards and 36 touchdowns. 4A Wesco first-team selection. Oregon signee.
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Despite 5 losses in 6 games Seahawks are still in the playoff race--thanks to middling NFC
Yes, they are playing like they are worthy more of a top draft choice than a spot in the playoffs. Yet thanks to their underwhelming conference, the Seahawks could have both — and thus a truly remarkable season. Even after losing for the fifth time in six games on...
Recently Claimed CB Justin Layne Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report List
Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers claimed cornerback Justin Layne off waivers from the Chicago Bears. The move was made due to the injuries of C.J. Henderson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (shoulder), giving them some insurance in case either one of them was unable to go for Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.
