ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime

Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

High school football: The News Tribune’s 2022 all-state team

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2022 ALL-STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM. Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens, sr. — Opposing defenses couldn’t stop the top-ranked running back in the state in the 2023 class this fall. Four-star recruit piled up 185 yards and a touchdown in Lake Stevens’ 4A state championship win — pacing the Vikings to the first title in program history — and completed a stellar season with 235 carries for 2,018 yards and 36 touchdowns. 4A Wesco first-team selection. Oregon signee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tri-City Herald

NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate

With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Tri-City Herald

Recently Claimed CB Justin Layne Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report List

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers claimed cornerback Justin Layne off waivers from the Chicago Bears. The move was made due to the injuries of C.J. Henderson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (shoulder), giving them some insurance in case either one of them was unable to go for Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy