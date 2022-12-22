Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
superhits106.com
Warming Shelters in Dubuque
City of Dubuque officials have established multiple warming centers downtown for today and Friday, Dec. 23, due to blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures. The locations and hours of the warming centers are:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library. Multicultural Family Center on Central Ave. Salvation Army on Iowa Street. City officials have advised...
agupdate.com
Festive train brings cheer during the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over rivers and through woods, a festive train was rolling once again through the Midwest. On a cold December night, it appeared Santa turned in his sleigh for a set of tracks and wheels as the Christmas spirit rolled into Davenport, Iowa. It certainly warmed the spirits of children who saw the train pass as “oohs” and “ahhs” filled the air.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss
Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
It Could Be a Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas for the Tri-States
With Christmas merely days away, the question on some people's mind is simple: will it be a White Christmas? Will see or at least have snow for the big day? For those clamoring for snow, the news is good... although it comes with a price. Multiple reports and forecasts for...
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
x1071.com
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
biztimes.biz
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
A Night To Shine Brings Prom To Those With Special Needs
Everyone remembers their first time at prom. A total coming-of-age experience, and the first real party for those looking to their new life as "adults". The Lights, music, food, limos, and everyone dressed to the nines in beautiful gowns and tuxedos. And then there was always a chance to be King and Queen and stroll in on the red carpet. That experience is exactly what a Night to Shine brings to people with special needs.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
superhits106.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle, Assaults Officers
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque, then assaulted two officers while being arrested. 21 year old Jasmine Neal of Dubuque had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on John F. Kennedy Road near the intersection of Wacker Drive. A report says that Neal was driving north on JFK when she swerved into southbound traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 33 year old Erica Berning of East Dubuque. Neal was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence in connection with the incident. She was also charged with interference with official acts and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. According to a report, Neal assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of her arrest.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0