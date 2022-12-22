Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO