Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Related
shoredailynews.com
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
oceancity.com
New Councilman Will Savage on His Vision for Ocean City
A hard-working and energetic eight-year-old boy carries in luggage and helps with housekeeping at the family business, Ocean City’s Majestic Hotel, along 7th St. and the bustling Boardwalk. After a long day, the 80s kid enjoys the perks of resort living, munching on Thrasher’s fries and riding his bike down the boards into the sunset. That once young boy, Will Savage, now 42, is taking his local pride to City Hall as a Councilman.
Ocean City Today
Janasek goes public over OPA lawsuit
As the settlement case between the Ocean Pines Association and former director Tom Janasek continues, Janasek is taking his grievances public. During the regular board of directors meeting on Saturday, Janasek took to the podium during public comments to air his grievances for all in attendance. He claimed his reasoning was to ensure such a conflict doesn’t happen to an Ocean Pines homeowner again.
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Consortium work program continues to grow
More than 110 Sussex Consortium students now participate in a growing partnership with local businesses that helps them learn the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. The vocational program helps students with disabilities become independent employees, said Vocational Coordinator Pam Graves. Currently, Consortium students ages 14 to 22 who attend the school on Sweetbriar Road and at Cape High are working at nearly 40 job sites throughout the Cape Region, she said.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 23, 2022
Shantytown Village was developed by Daniel Trimper IV and opened in 1976 next to the Route 50 Bridge in West Ocean City. It was designed to resemble a New England fishing village and was modeled on photos taken by Trimper during a visit to Nantucket Island. It was a popular...
Cape Gazette
Code of conduct process works in Sussex
Heading into the new year, Sussex County Council will take another look at its code of conduct. Several residents questioned ethics and conflicts of interest of some of the candidates during this year's Republican primary. But that's nothing new. Complaints have been made over the years about elected officials who...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
Cape Gazette
Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation
Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
WMDT.com
MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
Ever since I was a kid, I always thought it would be so cool to have a bakery in town. I dreamed of buying fresh baguettes and pastries straight from the source instead of visiting Walmart. A few years ago, John Del Vecchio made that dream a reality for everyone.
Cape Gazette
Santa goes to court in Miracle on the Circle
Kris Kringle went on trial at the Sussex County Courthouse Dec. 13, to see if he was indeed the real Santa Claus. The holiday reenactment of “Miracle on 34th Street” was performed for more than 300 Sussex County elementary school students. Santa, aka Family Court Judge James McGiffin, played the lead role in the performances. Retired Judge Jane Brady reprised her role as the defense attorney. Other officials participating in the performance include lawyer Rob Gibbs, lawyer Bliss Soucek, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsintz and his wife Kathi, and Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan.
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Christmas for Thousands helps those in need
Nearly 150 Volunteers helped Mountaire Farms employees pack 3,000 meal boxes Dec. 21 during the annual Christmas for Thousands event at the company’s Selbyville warehouse. The boxes contain enough food to feed 12,000 people. Representatives of non-profit organizations and church groups lined up with trailers, trucks and vans to accept the boxes and distribute them to those in need.
Sale of property leads to crisis for Milford homeless population
UPDATE 12/23/22 – Sara Bluhm of the City of Milford announced that, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Archie Campbell, any of the residents of Tent City who do not stay in a Code Purple shelter this evening will be housed at the City of Milford Public Works. Additional updates on this story will be provided after the holidays. ... Read More
Comments / 0