Fire Grounds Coffee Company Delivers Coffee to Lewisville PD
Fire Grounds Coffee Company teamed up with MyClick Insurance to drop off coffee for the Lewisville Central Police Department on Dec. 21.The Caffeinate A Station event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed. Founded by two U. S. veterans now serving as firefighters and paramedics in the Dallas...
Joe Pool Lake Now Eligible for Watershed Protection Funding
(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Plan (WPP) October, 2022, making it eligible for funding. The plan was created to restore water quality in Joe Pool Lake tributaries, which helps protect Joe Pool Lake’s water quality. The WPP originated...
DART Prepares for Extreme Cold Weather Across North Texas
With dangerously cold weather forecast by the National Weather Service through Friday, December 23, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure our passengers and employees stay safe. DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by the expected...
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE JANUARY 10
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX. The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings. The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to the following:
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN ORDINANCE 2022-79
ORDINANCE 2022-79 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map relating to the use and development of Lot 3, Duval Place Addition from Agricultural (A) to Single Family One (SF-1) and Single Family Two (SF-2); providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Cedar Hill Approves Three-year Economic Development Strategies for Continued Growth
CEDAR HILL – Last year the City of Cedar Hill was recognized as one of the top 10 places to live by the New York Times based on jobs, climate safety, and racial diversity. To keep the good feeling going earlier this month the Cedar Hill City Council and Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation adopted the EDC’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2025. Both the City Council and EDC board voted unanimously on the plan with City Council member Place 6 Clifford Shaw the only councilmember not in attendance at the meeting.
Take Home Tasty Holiday Meals
Tasty take-home holiday meals are offered by local restaurants and grocery stores for any size family, and at reasonable prices. Factoring in all the time and labor involved in preparing these elaborate meals at home, choosing a take-out option is an easy decision for our empty nester household of two. I enjoy cooking, but haven’t cooked my own turkey, dressing, and Southern-style “fixings” (like my mom always did) in years. When our kids visit, it’s lovely to be free to enjoy family time without spending most of it in the kitchen.
Applications for Cedar Hill ISD’s “Choose Your Seat” Are Open Through January 31, 2023
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has several choice programs, and applications are open through January 31, 2023. For more information, log on to chisd.net/chooseyourseat. Among the programs are the Pre-K-12 Collegiate Pathway, which starts at Collegiate Prep Elementary and goes through Collegiate Academy Middle School and...
Midlothian City Council Approves Lateral Pay Schedule For New Police Officers
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council approved a request by the Midlothian Police Department to establish a standardized pay schedule for Lateral – Entry Police Officer candidates. The qualifications to utilize this lateral move requires incoming PD candidates have at least two years of full-time experience with a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: VARIOUS LANE, RAMP CLOSURES ON SH 183 THIS WEEK IN IRVING
IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. Eastbound State Highway 183 (SH 183) will close between Loop 12 to Grauwyler Road from 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. The eastbound SH 183 frontage...
Cedar Hill Police Investigating Homicide At Legacy Apartments
(Cedar Hill)-December 12, 2022- On December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:20pm officers responded to the Legacy Apartments, located at 720 N Joe Wilson Rd., in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to...
Loop 9, Segment A (from US 67 to I-35E) Public Hearings
The proposed Loop 9 roadway system would pass through the Cities of Cedar Hill, Ovilla, Glenn Heights, and Red Oak. The proposed Loop 9, Segment A project includes the construction of a six-lane new location frontage road system between United States 67 (US 67) and Interstate Highway 35 East (IH 35E) through Dallas and Ellis counties, Texas, and is approximately 9.4 miles in length. The proposed Loop 9 roadway system would pass through the Cities of Cedar Hill, Ovilla, Glenn Heights, and Red Oak. The proposed project right-of-way (ROW) would include a median that would accommodate the future construction of an ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility. Construction of the ultimate access-controlled mainlane facility would be based on projected traffic and funding and would require additional environmental analysis prior to construction.
Two Texans Honored as Great Contributors by Dallas Arboretum
Two remarkable Texans: Former First Lady Laura Bush and the Hon. Kay Bailey Hutchison, were honored at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s annual Great Contributors Award dinner Nov. 15. The Great Contributors Award is bestowed on individuals whose contributions have made an important positive impact on the state, country...
Mansfield Police Investigate December 8 Incident In Mansfield ISD
Many parents across the country are on high alert following the abduction and murder of Athena Strand. Sometimes being on edge, means normal events may appear suspicious at first glance. However, Mansfield Police and other law enforcement agencies encourage everyone “if you see something, say something”. It is better to be cautious and proactive when observing activity that appears suspicious.
The Little Gym Rolls Into Waxahachie
Offers Founding Memberships and Open House Experience. Waxahachie, Texas 12/12/22 — Offering a curriculum-based gymnastics program to build confidence, The Little Gym is based on a philosophy of allowing children to experience success in a fun and nurturing environment. In addition to physical skills such as coordination, balance, rhythm and flexibility, children’s listening, social and emotional capacities are all enhanced in the process.
DeSoto Cancels Saturday Holiday Parade/Reschedules Tree Lighting
The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation are announcing the cancellation of DeSoto’s Hometown Holiday Parade and the postponement of the City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. The City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will be rescheduled to Monday, December 12, at 7 pm.
Desoto Special City Council meeting looks at City Charter recommendations
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto met in a Special City Council meeting last week to discuss proposed amendments to the City Charter as recommended by the Citizens Charter Review Commission. Article XII, Section 13 of the DeSoto City Charter states “This Charter shall be amended no more than...
Seven Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Qualify For Nationals
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Seven Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars qualified for the National Thespian Festival by establishing themselves as top performers at the Texas Thespian Festival last month. “Texas Thespian Festival is an opportunity for our scholars to gather with almost 9,000 other theatre scholars from across the state...
