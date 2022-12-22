ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

A white Christmas is likely in St. Louis this year

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yw3gv_0jrb9F7J00

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service of St. Louis says we should expect heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously low temperatures Thursday afternoon. For some parts of the Midwest, the arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas to the region since the late 1980s .

Fox2’s Glenn Zimmerman said that he is confident that “the snow is moving in today and it’s going to stick around.” Zimmerman also said that this will be the first white Christmas since 2017.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the St. Louis regional area until midnight tonight, and the wind chill warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to noon Friday.

Trending: Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois

For the winter storm warning, expect heavy snow. More snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely, and winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour. Dangerously low wind chills are expected. If you don’t take care, you could get frostbite in less than 5 minutes, and if you stay out in the cold for too long, you could get hypothermia.

Top Story: St. Louis alderman claims woman threatened him in attempted robbery

Because of falling and blowing snow, it might be hard to see more than a quarter mile ahead. Prepare for slick road conditions. Blowing snow on a large scale may impair vision significantly.

The hazardous circumstances may have an impact on the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. Strong winds may cause tree branches to fall.

Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible, because snow is falling so quickly. If you must travel, go with extreme caution. In case of an emergency, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle.

If feasible, people should postpone any travel. If you have to drive, be very careful and know that visibility can change quickly.

Allow plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you, and allow additional time to arrive at your destination. Avoid abrupt braking or acceleration, and exercise extra caution on hills or when turning. Check that your vehicle is winterized and in good working order.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

If possible, avoid outdoor activities. Wear suitable attire, a hat, and gloves when going outside.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com . In Missouri, you can find out how the roads are doing by going to traveler.modot.org/map or calling 1-888-275-6636.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night

ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter weather cancels 30% of St. Louis Lambert Airport flights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, and winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel, leaving passengers with delays and cancellations. According to flight tracker FlightAware almost 8,000 flights were delayed and more than 3,400 were canceled on Saturday. Lambert International Airport officials say 30% […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wind chill advisory still in effect until noon

This morning was mostly clear and quite cold. There is a wind chill advisory in effect until noon today (wind chills as low as -20). This morning was mostly clear and quite cold. There is a wind chill advisory in effect until noon today (wind chills as low as -20).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What do you do when it snows in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — This is our first major winter storm of the season, and our first white Christmas since 2017. But what do St. Louisians do on a snow day?. Fox2Now posted on our Facebook page to get suggestions from viewers on what they do on a snow day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy