Troopers Arrest Man for DUI After He Drives Through Fatal Accident Scene
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene late last night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision that had...
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Wilmington area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Exxon gas station, located at 5301 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee while displaying a handgun. The suspect then demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen in the area of Naamans Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive. The pedestrian began walking eastbound on the right shoulder of Route 40 westbound. The victim then entered the westbound lanes of travel and began walking east in the left lane. At the time, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left lane of travel. The front left corner of the Kia struck the pedestrian in the left lane of travel and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 40. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision.
Delaware State Police Investigating Crash Resulting in Three Fatalities
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of three individuals last night in the Lewes area. The collision occurred on December 24, 2022, at approximately 7:59 p.m., when a 2016 Land Rover operated by an unknown subject, was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road. At the time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey operated by a 42-year-old male from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Honda attempted to turn left at the intersection and pulled into the path of the Land Rover. As a result, the front of the Land Rover struck the driver’s side of the Honda for impact in the westbound lane, within the intersection. After impact, the Land Rover continued westbound as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction coming to rest in the westbound lane. The impact caused the Honda to spin in a counterclockwise direction where it came to a rest in the eastbound lane.
