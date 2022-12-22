Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of three individuals last night in the Lewes area. The collision occurred on December 24, 2022, at approximately 7:59 p.m., when a 2016 Land Rover operated by an unknown subject, was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road. At the time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey operated by a 42-year-old male from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Honda attempted to turn left at the intersection and pulled into the path of the Land Rover. As a result, the front of the Land Rover struck the driver’s side of the Honda for impact in the westbound lane, within the intersection. After impact, the Land Rover continued westbound as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction coming to rest in the westbound lane. The impact caused the Honda to spin in a counterclockwise direction where it came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

