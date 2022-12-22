Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance; City claims CFO resigning unrelated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new assessment focusing on fixing Charlotte’s transit problems was released two days before Christmas. The assessment identified problems with trust, reliability and the finance department for Charlotte Area Transit System. During a news briefing Friday, city officials said CATS CFO Blanche Sherman resigned but...
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
Project Bolt gives back to community
CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
New photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released as search continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – FBI Charlotte has released new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl who has been missing for a month. “Earlier this week, we told you Madalina loves horses. You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach,” an FBI Charlotte tweet accompanying the photos stated. “And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne.”
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl asks for continued help in finding her
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are sharing a handwritten letter said to be from the family of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl who has been missing for a month. “We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing,” according to the letter that...
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
First Alert: Freezing temps will be back Christmas morning before highs begin to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a couple of more unseasonably cold but dry days in the forecast before we start our warming trend next week. Temperatures will make it above freezing on Christmas and by midweek highs will climb into the 50s. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Plenty...
Merry Christmas! Don’t worry, temps begin to get unseasonably warm this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are looking for the gift of warmth you will not have to wait much longer. We will go from the extreme cold on this Christmas Day to unseasonably warm by the middle of the week. With this warming trend we will also stay dry with no chance for rain until Friday.
