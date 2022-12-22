ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg branch of the Cabarrus County Library System (201 Sims Pkwy.) sustained water damage on Christmas Day, resulting in a possible lengthy clean-up and forcing the temporary closure of the branch. The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Project Bolt gives back to community

With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating death in University City area Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning. Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day. The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road. Fire officials said that damage...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday. • Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly. • Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. •...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari released as search continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – FBI Charlotte has released new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl who has been missing for a month. “Earlier this week, we told you Madalina loves horses. You can see the pure joy she feels when she takes her plastic ponies to the beach,” an FBI Charlotte tweet accompanying the photos stated. “And she enjoys riding the real pony named Rayne.”
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week. After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area

Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

