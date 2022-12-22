CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO