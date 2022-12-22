Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO