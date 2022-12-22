Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
mynewsla.com
Six People Displaced in Moreno Valley Residential Fire
Six people were displaced Sunday as a result of fire damage in Moreno Valley, authorities said. The fire was reported at 8:03 a.m. in the 24000 block of Dressin Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews contained the heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence at...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single-story Granada Hills house Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There was no resultant fire and no one was injured,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in South LA By Hit-And-Run Motorist
Officials Sunday released the name of a 62-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The woman was identified as Trina Newman-Townsend of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 3:27...
mynewsla.com
Double-Wide Mobile Home Burns in Goodhope
A double-wide motile home was damaged by fire Saturday evening in the Goodhope area near Perris. The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. in the 24600 block of Sophie Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Half of the mobile home was involved in flames when firefighters arrived, fire...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Rescues 2 Window Washers from Outside Downtown Building
Firefighters rescued two window washers Friday who got stranded on their malfunctioning platform outside the 25th floor of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise. The firefighters used a rope system to bring the workers through a window to safety on the 25th floor of the building in the 400 block of South Broadway Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Palmdale Apartment Complex
A man was shot to death outside an apartment in a Palmdale complex, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-35-year-old...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Greater Alarm Fire in Westchester Extinguished
Battling a series of challenges that initially prevented them from containing a greater alarm fire at a strip mall in Westchester, firefighters Saturday were able to extinguish the heavy flames and prevent further damage to the structure. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:08 a.m. at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Wounded During Stabbing Attack Near East Los Angeles
A man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a stabbing attack in unincorporated Los Angeles County near East Los Angeles, authorities said. Deputies were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue, regarding an assault call, found the victim suffering...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Fire in Downey; GoFundMe Page Established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck by Car, Killed, in Riverside
A 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking in a Riverside street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Avenue just south of Hole Avenue, according to Riverside police Sgt. James Elliott. A 25-year-old Riverside resident was driving a 2001...
mynewsla.com
Person Shot in Watts
A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed to Death by Relative in Compton
A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in His Car on Street Hawthorne
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting police with the investigation into the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Hawthorne police responded to the 11500 block of York Avenue at 7:29 p.m. Saturday regarding a gunshots fired call. They found the man, believed to...
