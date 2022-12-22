Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family stores to close early Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25). According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal...
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting late Sunday night. Previous Story — LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured. The following is a statement from LPD:. Metro Seeking Information in Christmas Day Homicide. (LUBBOCK, TX)...
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
Comments / 0