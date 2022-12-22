Read full article on original website
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Piqua Post investigating quadruple fatal crash on I-75
SIDNEY – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a quadruple fatal crash Saturday morning at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mil pot 97 in Franklin Township. Acc0rding to a press release, a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29,...
Governor DeWine Announces Tax Credits Awarded To Van Wert Forward Phase II
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio. Van Wert Forward Phase II is one of the twelve projects supported with $896,134 in tax credits from the Transformational Mixed-Use Development (TMUD) Program administered by the Ohio Department of Development. The TMUD credits are awarded to organizations that demonstrate an ability to spur economic growth and social well-being, producing long-term, positive change for a community.
Helen Spyker: Late entrepreneur, historian was ‘keeper of the story’
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — For decades, Helen Jean Spyker shared Allen County history with anyone who would listen. The late businesswoman, who was known for her work at the Elmview Store and her successful opposition to the annexation of Shawnee Township into Lima, dedicated her free time to the preservation of Native American culture and local history, passing on stories few others knew or wanted to tell.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cargill facility in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews quickly responded to the Cargill building in Sidney on Christmas Day for a fire. Fire officials were called to the scene of a reported fire at 8:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Industrial Drive in Sidney. A release says crews responded quickly to the scene. Officials found a […]
Spirit EMS record
Dec. 11-17 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s seven fewer calls than the week prior. Three of the seven calls occurred within an hour of one another on Saturday morning between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.
Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
A white Christmas
Griffin McCoy, 9, of Sidney, goes down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on a sled he got as a Christmas gift from his older brother, Dakota McCoy. Griffin was sledding with periodic trips to warm up in a car on Sunday, Dec. 26. Griffin is the son of John and April McCoy.
'Please bring my baby home': Mother of Kason Thomas leads search in Dayton area
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Please bring my baby home.”. Those were the words from Wilhelmina Burnett who spent the day Wednesday in the Dayton area looking for her 5-month-old son and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson. She feared the child has possibly been taken out of state but said she had no information to prove that.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
McCrabb: Owners of nearly 100-year-old Middletown home are ‘caregivers of history’
Dan and Fran Sack remember their first Christmas on Sycamore Terrace. Dan and Fran Sack are hoping for a warmer Christmas morning this year. In 1983, nearly 40 years ago, the Sacks moved into their Middletown home, and, after the thermostat malfunctioned, the furnace stopped working. So on Christmas morning,...
