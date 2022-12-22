New record population estimate for North Dakota from U.S. Census Bureau

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Gov. Doug Burgum today welcomed the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau that show North Dakota’s population reached a new all-time high of 779,261 residents as of July 1, 2022.

The estimate released today represents an increase of 4,313 residents from last year’s estimate and is 167 residents more than the official 2020 census count. North Dakota was among 32 states that saw their population estimates increase this year.

With the estimate released today, North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

Since 2010, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest-growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 16% since 2010. Only six states – Idaho, Utah, Texas, Florida, Nevada and Colorado – are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.

