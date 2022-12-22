Read full article on original website
James
2d ago
I'm not bugging but the police officers of the day that I've been involved with seem to have a little more empathy to people today just a little
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
westportjournal.com
Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics
WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was […]
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
ctexaminer.com
Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years
Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Interstate 95 at Exit 16 reopens after Norwalk car fire; no injuries reported
NORWALK — Interstate 95 at Exit 16 has reopened after a Norwalk car fire on Saturday afternoon led to its closure, State Police said. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson from Connecticut State Police Troop G in Bridgeport said the highway closed around 2:45 p.m. It reopened in the early evening.
Man shot during a robbery attempt in Queens, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said. The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the […]
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Victim in West Hartford pedestrian crash identified
West Hartford police say a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Mohegan Drive on Wednesday has now died. The victim has been identified at Carlos Galarza, 60, of Bridgeport.
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
Eyewitness News
Stamford police officer arrested on Assault charges
STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A police officer was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident. Officer Louis Gonzales was reported in the above incident on December 17. He was charge today with Assault in the 3rd degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd degree,. Gonzales is scheduled...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
Duo Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery Of CT Convenience Store, Police Say
Police are searching for two people after a Connecticut convenience store was robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened in New Haven County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Milford Convenience and Tobacco, located at 784 Boston Post Road, the Milford Police Department said. Police said two male...
Comments / 4