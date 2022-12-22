ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 4

James
2d ago

I'm not bugging but the police officers of the day that I've been involved with seem to have a little more empathy to people today just a little

Reply
2
 

westportjournal.com

Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics

WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was […]
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pedestrian Deaths Hit 34-Year High, Traffic Fatalities Most in 16 Years

Roadways have become increasingly deadly. Federal statistics show that traffic fatalities in the U.S. hit a 16-year high in 2021, with 42,915 deaths. The number of deaths increased in several categories: daytime fatalities were up 11 percent; fatal motorcycle accidents were up 9 percent; deaths among bicyclists, and deaths attributed to speeding, each increased 5 percent.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Man shot during a robbery attempt in Queens, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said. The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC

A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

Stamford police officer arrested on Assault charges

STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A police officer was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident. Officer Louis Gonzales was reported in the above incident on December 17. He was charge today with Assault in the 3rd degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd degree,. Gonzales is scheduled...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY

