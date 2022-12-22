ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Summerfield firefighter dies after crashing into tree

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County firefighter is dead after a crash in Rockingham County Sunday. State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C. was driving in a 2007 Chevrolet truck southwest on Bethany Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the roadway down an embankment, and into a tree before 9 a.m.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WXII 12

Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

FOX8 News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.  “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

1 dead in fiery NC crash, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

