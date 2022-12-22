Read full article on original website
WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
Summerfield firefighter dies after crashing into tree
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County firefighter is dead after a crash in Rockingham County Sunday. State Highway Patrol said Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, N.C. was driving in a 2007 Chevrolet truck southwest on Bethany Road when he crossed the centerline, drove off the roadway down an embankment, and into a tree before 9 a.m.
Oh baby! Santa visits newborns at Moses Cone Hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Here comes old Saint Nicholas to Cone Health Women's & Children's center!. These little ones were gifted the chance to meet Mr. Claus. The jolly old elf took the time out of his busy schedule to spread some cheer and take some festive photos while he was there.
Photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition. "I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger. Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years. But in 2008, he took...
Car shop in Winston-Salem pays bill for pastor who was in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle for a Winston-Salem pastor who has faced hardship after hardship. Bishop Charles Edward Gwynn, Jr. has faced many obstacles in life. He says he lost his mother and dogs back in 2018 and a year before that, his home caught fire,...
Suspect leads Asheboro police on high-speed chase into Greensboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police want to find the person responsible for breaking into several cars and leading a multi-county chase. Police responded to a 911 call of multiple car break-ins at Summers Run Apartments Saturday. At least five cars were broken into, according to investigators. Officers spotted the...
What to do if a frozen pipe bursts, the dangers they can cause
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing could be more inconvenient than a frozen water pipe over the Christmas weekend. Experts say the cold air we are dealing with Friday night in particular there will be some folks who have to weather frozen pipes. So, be sure to leave the faucets dripping...
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
1 dead in fiery NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Christmas Eve 'rolling blackouts' frustrate many, others find peace in the darkness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — All is calm and all is bright, once again, for many in the Triad. Friday night’s bitterly cold temperatures spiked demand for electricity. That increased demand led Duke Energy to pull the plug on many peoples Christmas plans. "This is one of the tools...
Man dead after crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to a crash on Huffine Mill Road Friday around 6:45 p.m. Police said Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, was driving north of Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road as Tess Edwards Blakeney, 52, was making a left turn from Penry Road onto Huffine Mill Road, when the two cars crashed into each other. After the crash, Sanders' car traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught on fire.
‘Thankful to be living to see another Christmas’: Durham family hopeful after escaping devastating fire set off by lamp
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple in Durham lost nearly everything after a house fire destroyed their home this week. Katie Clifton is thankful her husband Al woke her up before the smoke alarm even went off. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at their home on Pennock Road.
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
