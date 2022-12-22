Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
One man injured in Mauriceville house fire
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspects accused of scamming elderly woman out of $10K
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying two people who they believe scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars. It happened on November 10, 2022. The two suspects allegedly used a "pigeon drop scheme" to scam the victim out of $10,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
Man who was sentenced to 10 years missing from Beaumont prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars is missing from a Beaumont prison. On Friday, December 16, 2022, it was discovered that Enrique Uriega Jr. was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low. According to their website,...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
'They will be missed': Vidor ISD mourning loss of two teenagers after early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Officials with the Vidor Independent School District said they are heartbroken after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys. "Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw and Blake Post," school officials said in a release. The deadly...
'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
Port Arthur woman indicted on second murder charge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 24-year-old Port Arthur woman and accused killer has been indicted again, in another murder. Lace Skyler Christian was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in August 2022, for the May 2022 shooting death of Russell Vernon Realdo. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Christian was...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0