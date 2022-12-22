PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO