Jefferson County, TX

12NewsNow

One man injured in Mauriceville house fire

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon. The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm. They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery. It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

'She hurt my family': Relative of two homicide victims wants woman accused of killing both of them to get life in prison

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of two homicide victims is demanding justice, hoping the woman accused of killing them both will be sentenced to life behind bars. Lace Christian is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2021 death of 54-year-old Lonnie Dean Scott and the 2022 death of 71-year-old Russell Reado. Both men were shot to death.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur woman indicted on second murder charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — 24-year-old Port Arthur woman and accused killer has been indicted again, in another murder. Lace Skyler Christian was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in August 2022, for the May 2022 shooting death of Russell Vernon Realdo. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Christian was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

