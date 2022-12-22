Read full article on original website
What could power grid 'rotating outages' look like?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
