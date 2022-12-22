Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WLWT 5
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday at Skyline Chili
A Mason woman spent her 100th birthday the Cincinnati way!. Geneva Mount is a regular at the Skyline Chili restaurant on Water Park Drive in Mason, Ohio. The owner of the location, James, hosted a birthday celebration for Mount as she turned 100. Watch the story in the video player...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
dayton.com
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’
Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
WLWT 5
Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Over $2K worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Kroger shoppers warned about receipt fraud targeting shopping method used by millions of Americans
KROGER in Ohio’s Montgomery County is under investigation as customers experience hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges. On Saturday, December 17th, The Moraine Police Department (MPD) received a series of complaints from Kroger customers who made online grocery orders for delivery via the Kroger App or Instacart. Customers alleged...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Bengals flight diverted to New York's JFK airport for emergency landing
A Christmas Eve flight carrying the Cincinnati Bengals from Providence to Cincinnati was diverted to New York's JFK airport for an emergency landing, according to sources close to the team.
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game
After defeating the New England Patriots in their Week 16 game on Saturday, things got more interesting than anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals would have liked on the way home. Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati reported that, due to a failed engine, the Bengals had to make an unscheduled landing in New York Read more... The post Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
