Mason, OH

WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Local woman celebrates 100th birthday at Skyline Chili

A Mason woman spent her 100th birthday the Cincinnati way!. Geneva Mount is a regular at the Skyline Chili restaurant on Water Park Drive in Mason, Ohio. The owner of the location, James, hosted a birthday celebration for Mount as she turned 100. Watch the story in the video player...
MASON, OH
dayton.com

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’

Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos...
MASON, OH
The Comeback

Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game

After defeating the New England Patriots in their Week 16 game on Saturday, things got more interesting than anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals would have liked on the way home. Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati reported that, due to a failed engine, the Bengals had to make an unscheduled landing in New York Read more... The post Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH

