ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more

Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
dcnewsnow.com

Best drawing tablet for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drawing tablets have become a standard for making art. Even young artists can safely and comfortably practice using one, giving them the power to easily and seamlessly erase. The Veikk 11.6-Inch Touchscreen Drawing Tablet offers a great intro to digital drawing with its shortcut buttons and highly sensitive pen.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
hubpages.com

The Best Smartphones to buy in 2022

Although 2022 is about to come to an end, the year saw the release of some truly exceptional smartphones. Our definitive list of the ten best phones has everything you need, whether you're looking for performance, camera quality, or value. Check out all ten phones because the best phone on...
notebookcheck.net

Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker

One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
PC Magazine

Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
knowtechie.com

Finalmouse’s latest keyboard is basically a mini-TV for your hands

Finalmouse, a niche gaming mouse creator, announced its latest product: a mechanical keyboard with a built-in screen. The $349 Finalmouse Centerpiece is the shape of any standard keyboard, but that’s where the comparison ends. Are you ready for it? The keyboard features a screen underneath the keys that can...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Cult of Mac

Find the iPad case you’ve been searching for with Zugu

It’s not easy to find the perfect iPad case, whether you’re walking around with a little iPad mini 6, a standard 10.2-inch iPad or the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But it gets a lot easier if you know about Zugu Case. The company’s practical and attractive cases are among the highest-rated and best-reviewed iPad cases in the world for a reason.
Business Insider

7 ways to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen

If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone. Make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips. Remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen. Your iPhone's touchscreen is its defining feature. In fact, an iPhone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy