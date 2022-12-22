Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors just leaked — here's the new options
The main color options for the three handsets in the Galaxy S23 have been leaked, giving us some idea of the full choice of hues for the range.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more
Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Leaked Motorola ThinkPhone sounds like the ultimate workaholic phone
It looks like Lenovo is bringing the faux carbon-fiber styling of its laptops to a Motorola handset.
dcnewsnow.com
Best drawing tablet for kids
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Drawing tablets have become a standard for making art. Even young artists can safely and comfortably practice using one, giving them the power to easily and seamlessly erase. The Veikk 11.6-Inch Touchscreen Drawing Tablet offers a great intro to digital drawing with its shortcut buttons and highly sensitive pen.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
hubpages.com
The Best Smartphones to buy in 2022
Although 2022 is about to come to an end, the year saw the release of some truly exceptional smartphones. Our definitive list of the ten best phones has everything you need, whether you're looking for performance, camera quality, or value. Check out all ten phones because the best phone on...
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just got sliced to their lowest price ever
One of our favorite set of wireless earbuds have been cut by a cool $120 at Best Buy.
notebookcheck.net
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
knowtechie.com
Finalmouse’s latest keyboard is basically a mini-TV for your hands
Finalmouse, a niche gaming mouse creator, announced its latest product: a mechanical keyboard with a built-in screen. The $349 Finalmouse Centerpiece is the shape of any standard keyboard, but that’s where the comparison ends. Are you ready for it? The keyboard features a screen underneath the keys that can...
Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date tipped for Feb. 1 at Samsung Unpacked
The Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date could be as soon as February 1, as Ice Universe has tipped that date for the Samsung Unpacked event.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
iPhone 15 and USB-C — why it’s a bigger deal than you think
Whether USB-C arrives with the iPhone 15 or some future Apple phone, it brings some important benefits to iPhone users.
How to drag and drop between apps on Android tablets
The concept is simple, but the tablets and apps that support the feature are limited, so we'll break down what you need to know.
Cult of Mac
Find the iPad case you’ve been searching for with Zugu
It’s not easy to find the perfect iPad case, whether you’re walking around with a little iPad mini 6, a standard 10.2-inch iPad or the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. But it gets a lot easier if you know about Zugu Case. The company’s practical and attractive cases are among the highest-rated and best-reviewed iPad cases in the world for a reason.
Business Insider
7 ways to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen
If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone. Make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips. Remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen. Your iPhone's touchscreen is its defining feature. In fact, an iPhone...
