Dolly Parton reveals secret to 56-year marriage with husband Carl Thomas Dean: ‘It was meant to be’

Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Tammy Wynette’s Band Had a Code Name for Whenever the Singer Showed up Impaired
Because country singer Tammy Wynette would show up to perform while impaired from painkiller use, her band developed a code name.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
Dolly Parton’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 11 Brothers & Sisters
Dolly Parton is a legendary country music singer/songwriter who has 11 Grammys and a few hit movies, like 9 to 5, under her belt. The “Jolene” hitmaker grew up in a one-room cabin in East Tennesse with two parents and 11 siblings. Dolly’s mother taught the 12 children...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
How George Jones Angrily Convinced Tammy Wynette to Leave Her Second Husband for Him
George Jones was so outraged by an insult Tammy Wynette received from her second husband that he confessed his love for her and convinced her to leave with him.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Had the Most Kitty Russell Reason Why She Stopped Dating Men
'Gunsmoke' star Amanda Blake once explained why she stopped dating men for a while, which instantly recalled how Miss Kitty Russell would think.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
