MSNBC
Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts
One day after the January 6th committee unveiled its final report, the panel is out with dozens of newly-released transcripts. Congressman Jamie Raskin helps us unpack it all.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Inside the January 6 Committee
MSNBC
Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump
“The January 6 committee’s investigations, findings, and referrals are immensely consequential for the former president,” says former federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig. “Its report and recommendations are entitled to great weight, deserving of great weight, and it can be expected they will carry great weight with the attorney general."Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6th committee's final report influence on the GOP
Democratic pollster and former adviser to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, Fernand Amandi, and MSNBC Political Analyst Brendan Buck joined MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss the Jan. 6th committee final report and its impact on the future of the GOP.Dec. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee's 18-month probe
MSNBC
Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber
The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity
Jennifer McClellan, winner of a Virginia special House primary and favored to win the election as the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia, talks with Alex Wagner about the pace of social progress seen in U.S. elections and the reaction to that progress on the political right. Dec. 24, 2022.
