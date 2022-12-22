ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 24

Timberwolfe
3d ago

There's not this much PORK in a Hog Processing Plant anywhere in the World! The Money wasted on Special Interest Projects Alone could Feed every Homeless Person in America for a Year, Finish the Border Wall, and have Money left over to Give Pay Raises to All Border Patrol, Policemen, and Military. Ridiculous!

Reply
28
CaliCritic
3d ago

biden and dems are well on their way in bankrupting America and our kids future and it's fairly obvious that neither biden nor his economic advisors have any idea how the American economic structure should work.!!! either biden is inept, or the man is hell bent in destroying our economy by the numbers, but his actions signal his wanton disregard for hard working Americans who are suffering under his disastrous leadership.!!!

Reply(1)
25
Hazel Clark
3d ago

Why is it getting full approval in both sides of Congress if this money is gonna support fantasy ideas which promote for money to be wasted on Worthless Projects which doesn't help the public at all?

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

White House won't comment if Biden plans to return $5.2M in campaign funds from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with swindling investors out of $1.8 billion

The White House on Tuesday wouldn't say if President Biden will ask his aides to return $5.2 million in donations made to his presidential election campaign from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in 2020. In a dramatic series of events, the 30-year-old was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday evening...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy