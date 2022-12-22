Read full article on original website
Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
As Racing Rumour season gets into full swing we have pulled together all of the departures and retirements so far this offseason and this will be updated as more news comes in. Mark Wallace Parts Ways with Canyon After 6 Years. The Canyon CLLCTV has announced another big departure for...
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
2022 provided a classic year of racing with no shortage of drama and excitement. With plenty of nail-biting finishes and huge sends across all forms of racing and competition it was pretty difficult to not only pick our nominees but also our worthy winner. So while we were impressed with...
Video: Yoann Barelli & Nate Spitz in Santas Shreds
It's that time of the year again, There is lots of snow and it's very cold everywhere in BC Canada, the kids are excited, Santa just swung by your place!!!. This year he was super busy and he asked Nate and I to give him a hand to deliver the presents.
Video: Oszkar Nagy Goes Big in 'Open Pit'
A year-long video project, after months spent building and filming in an active open-pit mine in Hungary with Oszkar Nagy, is finally here for your entertainment. It all started when a friend of mine, Milán Kolozsváry, was looking at this dolomite mine in the Pilis area three years ago from Google Earth. We visited it in the spring of 2019, and then we didn't go back for two years, I just had it in my head. I came down one of the more isolated walls there in April last year, you can see it at the beginning of my Shimano "Make Your Mark" video from earlier this year. We were there three or four times, filmed a few times, and that was it. Six months later, I suggested to Red Bull that there was this location, and showed them photos of it and Google Earth images. They were cooperative to get on with it and contact the people responsible. Fortunately, they were completely open, with the technical director of the mine, László Karafa, who is also a fan of extreme sports and mountain biking.—Oszkar Nagy.
Danny MacAskill & crew in 'Mersey to the Malverns'
Rounding off another action packed year for the Drop And Roll Tour, join us for the final trip of the season as we go 100% GoPro and bring you onboard for the ride to the Malverns Classic!. From The Mersey To the Malvern's, sees myself and the Drop and Roll...
Movies For Your Monday
Soren Farenholtz - 2022: Video: Matt Miles. Conor MacFarlane - New Zealand Powered: Conor MacFarlane is the energetic type! When he's not on a construction site the New Zealander is on his bike. So when the opportunity arises to go shaping huge jumps in the wilds of Queenstown, Conor is quick to combine business with pleasure. With a shovel and a pick-axe, he heads to the spot on his Meta Power. His philosophy is clear: with or without a motor, the limits of what is possible on a mountain bike are made to be pushed. In this video, there's big new EMTB tricks from the man we’ve been used to seeing at competitions like Fest Series and Red Bull Rampage.
Enter To Win a Norco Fluid FS A1 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The Norco Fluid FS A1 can dive into corners. And carve sweeping turns. As it is rolling local trails. The Fluid is Everyone’s perfect Trail bike. Engineered with the Ride Aligned Design System and custom-tuned suspension components to provide the performance every rider needs that over-delivers as skills evolve.
