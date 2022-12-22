Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina

FBI is searching the home. They need to search the route the stepdad took when he probably carried her body when he went to Michigan.
something sounds off about this. what are the parents saying about how she went missing.Why did they wait so long to report it? Makes them look awfully guilty of foul play. Lots of missing details in this story. It may be for privacy purposes but I have so many questions. This just don't add up! Praying sh
How, as a parent, do you not notify someone of your child being missing until after 3 doggon weeks??? And then wanna write a sympathy letter to the public!! Where was that letter on the 12th hour of her missing?? The parents got something to do wit it... I don't care what nobody say. Check the parents. Terrible. I pray the lil girl is okay.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Comments / 35