San Bernardino County, CA

following the light
3d ago

corruption, crime, expensive taxes , super ridiculously expensive homes, expensive gas, crime got protected by politicians leaving good people with no hope of protections , AB5 law ,worse law ever done to benefits their own political interest only, they are making good hard working people run away , but who is going to pay taxes if they leave , who is going to pay for welfare , and hotels for homeless they need to also appreciate corporations and individuals paying taxes to help pay for all the social services that California pay, unfortunate blue state is so blue that is becoming dark dark blue

tiredwithitall
3d ago

Get out now folks. Even if Newsome was somehow removed, the Dems still have a super majority and they will continue the downfall of what was once the greatest state in the Union.

Sam
3d ago

Loved California for 57 years, moved out 3 years ago, low taxes, cheap gas, very calm surrounded by polite people! Best thing is I’ll never California my new home state!

Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access to ABLE accounts by raising the age of disability onset limits for ABLE eligibility. First introduced by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), H.R. 1219 will amend the Internal Revenue Code to raise the age threshold from 26 to 46 for tax-favored ABLE accounts beginning January 1, 2026. Previously, only individuals with a qualifying disability prior to age 26 were eligible to open an ABLE account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Flavored Tobacco Ban Begins In California

The statewide flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban went into effect on Wednesday, impacting retailers and consumers alike less than a week after a final attempt to stop it in the Supreme Court failed. The battle over flavored tobacco in California dates back to January 2020, when then-Senator Jerry Hill introduced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question

Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was for a referendum to overturn SB 1137 - a state law passed in September to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes and hospitals. As soon as he pushed back against the claim that the petition was about lowering gas prices, the signature...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsmirror.net

Mojave Desert Land Trust secures protection of 6,901 acres

Joshua Tree, California – In good conservation news for the California desert, the Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) permanently protected an additional 6,901 acres of the region in 2022. MDLT’s significant land protections of the year included 232 acres in Death Valley National Park, a 640-acre property in Mojave Trails National Monument, and 1,440 acres in the Caliente Creek watershed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
