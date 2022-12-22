corruption, crime, expensive taxes , super ridiculously expensive homes, expensive gas, crime got protected by politicians leaving good people with no hope of protections , AB5 law ,worse law ever done to benefits their own political interest only, they are making good hard working people run away , but who is going to pay taxes if they leave , who is going to pay for welfare , and hotels for homeless they need to also appreciate corporations and individuals paying taxes to help pay for all the social services that California pay, unfortunate blue state is so blue that is becoming dark dark blue
Get out now folks. Even if Newsome was somehow removed, the Dems still have a super majority and they will continue the downfall of what was once the greatest state in the Union.
Loved California for 57 years, moved out 3 years ago, low taxes, cheap gas, very calm surrounded by polite people! Best thing is I’ll never California my new home state!
Related
Buried Treasure: California Politicians Stash $35 Million in Leftover Campaign Funds
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
New California laws you need to know in 2023
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Majority of the nation’s ‘happiest’ cities are in California: Here’s the list
California’s New Pay Transparency Law Requires Job Postings to List Pay Range
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE celebrate the passage of the Age Adjustment Act
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
California tried to ban gay teachers in 1978. Educators and activists who fought back fear history may be repeating itself.
Flavored Tobacco Ban Begins In California
California’s population shrinks for third straight year as high costs stress households
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows
California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law
Pro-oil petition drive in California under question
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Mojave Desert Land Trust secures protection of 6,901 acres
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Which California school districts are well run? Hint: 2 are in SLO County
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 220