Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
California woman found safe after five days missing, investigators credit Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace
24-year-old Sacramento woman Aeris Hammock was found safe after five days missing with the help of rescue expert Brian Fitzgibbons and Fox Nation's Nancy Grace.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
BBC
In pictures: Scotland's amazing Christmas trees
They are one of the biggest symbols of the season and Scotland does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas trees. From beautifully decorated royal Christmas trees to lavish restaurant trees and trees that are not trees at all. We have put together some of Scotland's finest trees of 2022.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Kamala Harris complains media doesn't adequately cover 'strength of my leadership'
Vice President Kamala Harris complained to the Washington Post that the media didn't give enough positive attention to what she's accomplished in office.
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
Border Patrol agents arrest two teenagers in Arizona human smuggling incident involving five migrants
Border Patrol agents in Arizona stopped a human smuggling operation and arrested two teenagers who were allegedly transporting five migrants.
Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup
Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
Majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten 'real meaning of Christmas': poll
A new Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, with 84% of Christians expressing such an opinion.
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral: 'Can I go back to my regular job?'
A clip of an Iowa sportscaster's grumpy reactions to having to report in blizzard conditions in Waterloo Iowa went viral on Twitter Thursday.
Laci Peterson, 20 years later: Reexamining her life, death and the legal saga that followed
Saturday marks 20 years since expectant mother Laci Peterson disappeared from the California home she shared with husband Scott, who was later found guilty of her murder.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Fox News
911K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0