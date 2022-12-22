ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
BBC

In pictures: Scotland's amazing Christmas trees

They are one of the biggest symbols of the season and Scotland does not disappoint when it comes to Christmas trees. From beautifully decorated royal Christmas trees to lavish restaurant trees and trees that are not trees at all. We have put together some of Scotland's finest trees of 2022.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup

Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
