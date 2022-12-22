Read full article on original website
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama man on a mission to photograph WWII veterans: ‘It’s been beyond meaningful’
Birmingham photographer Jeffrey Rease, who created the Portraits of Honor website to showcase pictures of World War II veterans, continued to make amazing progress in 2022 as he tracked down living veterans. As December started, Rease was returning from Vancouver, British Columbia, where he met Mozart Mimms, 104, an African-American...
Rep. Jim Jordan responds after Biden says he will hire more Dreamers to curb inflation: 'Hire Americans'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is calling on the Biden administration to hire Americans first, before an effort to get millions of migrants into the U.S. workforce.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Kamala Harris complains media doesn't adequately cover 'strength of my leadership'
Vice President Kamala Harris complained to the Washington Post that the media didn't give enough positive attention to what she's accomplished in office.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, called out an ABC reporter who appeared to suggest some GOP culpability in the border crisis due to its rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
Border Patrol agents arrest two teenagers in Arizona human smuggling incident involving five migrants
Border Patrol agents in Arizona stopped a human smuggling operation and arrested two teenagers who were allegedly transporting five migrants.
Majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten 'real meaning of Christmas': poll
A new Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, with 84% of Christians expressing such an opinion.
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral: 'Can I go back to my regular job?'
A clip of an Iowa sportscaster's grumpy reactions to having to report in blizzard conditions in Waterloo Iowa went viral on Twitter Thursday.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence, smiles in mug shot
Orlando Brown, who starred on the Disney Channel show "That's So Raven," was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a domestic violence charge.
Many churches cancel services on Christmas day: Enjoy some 'time with your family'
Many protestant pastors are opting not to host Christmas day services this year, since the holiday falls on a Sunday, opting for Christmas Eve services instead.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Laci Peterson, 20 years later: Reexamining her life, death and the legal saga that followed
Saturday marks 20 years since expectant mother Laci Peterson disappeared from the California home she shared with husband Scott, who was later found guilty of her murder.
